LifeNet Partners with LifeShare to Offer Community Blood Drive

Sponsor

LifeNet is proud to announce a partnership with LifeShare Blood Center to host a community blood drive on April 19th, 2024. This event will take place at LifeNet’s main offices in Texarkana from 9:30 am to 12 pm. LifeShare’s bus will be parked in our parking lot at 6225 St. Michael drive.

This partnership between LifeNet and LifeShare underscores our commitment to serving the community beyond emergency medical services. By hosting this blood drive, we aim to address the vital need for blood donations in the Texarkana area.

Appointments for the blood drive can be made by vising the following link:

https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/WPFNCv27y6i7j9w5CQpNKR?domain=donor.lifeshare.org

Those who donate will receive a custom LifeShare umbrella while supplies last. Be a part of the change and give blood to save lives!

