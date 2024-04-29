Sponsor

Ella Mae Flarity passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas at the age of 87. She was born in Henderson, Texas to Jesse and Pearl White on May 12, 1936.

Ella enjoyed creating art through her sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting and painting and sharing it with family and friends. She knitted lap blankets and shawls for hospice patients for years.

She was a homemaker and member of the Hampton Church of Christ and also had taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church, Nash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all six of her siblings and by one son, Gary Flarity.

Ella is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank O’Dell Flarity; daughter, Donna Flarity; grandchildren, Kody Flarity, Gavin Otteson, Lyndsey Flarity and Garrett Otteson, numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, April 29, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Jerry Monholland officiating.

The family will receive friends at Chapelwood Funeral Home Monday afternoon from 2-3 prior to the service.

The family wish to thank Heritage Hospice of Texarkana and Cornerstone-Cheatham for all the loving care they gave mom as well as to us during her last weeks.