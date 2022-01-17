CHRISTUS St. Michael to Host CHRISTUS Careers Event Feb. 3

Texarkana, TX, Jan. 17, 2022 – On Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a CHRISTUS Careers Event from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. for health care professionals at Silver Star Smokehouse at 5205 W. Park Blvd, Texarkana, TX.

Join us as we share career opportunities for RTs, PTs, OTs, PTAs, COTAs, RNs and CLS, and MLTs. Enjoy food, door prizes and meet service line leaders at this come-and-go event to learn more about career opportunities at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. Interviews and job offers are possible on site (masks are encouraged)!

You can also apply at CHRISTUSstmichael.org.

Advertisement

For more information about the event or Careers at CHRISTUS, email kimberly.ward2@christushealth.org or call 903-614-2191.

