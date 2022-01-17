Substitute Shortages Led to School Closures

Last week several districts announced short closures for schools around the Texarkana area. Many parents blamed the rise in Covid-19 numbers, but local teachers and district employees have blamed substitute teacher shortages for the decision. For the last several months TXKToday has posted several articles for school districts searching desperately for substitute teachers. Districts have even raised the daily pay rate for substitutes across the area in hopes of filling positions.

Last week, several local schools scrambled to provide substitute teachers for classrooms. Some area schools noted attendance rates as low as 80%. With the inability to provide substitute teachers for classrooms, districts made the difficult decision to temporarily close schools in hopes of giving teachers and students an opportunity to heal and quarantine. If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, you can apply on district webpages under employment opportunities.

