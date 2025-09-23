TexAmericas Center Continues Growth in Jobs, Payroll, and 3PL Services 

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates the 5th-ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announced strong year-over-year gains in employment, payroll, and third-party logistics activity, according to its 2025 Annual Tenant Employment and Payroll Census.

The industrial park now supports 1,536 total jobs on its footprint, a 7 percent increase from last year, and reports a combined annual payroll of $95,270,672, up 5 percent year over year. TexAmericas Center also welcomed seven new companies to the footprint and added 74 new jobs driven by new business.

TexAmericas Center conducts an annual census of tenants and operations across its three campuses to measure economic impact on the greater Texarkana region. This year’s results reflect continued momentum as the organization grows its service offerings and attracts new investment.

“TexAmericas Center is delivering steady, measurable growth for our tenants and our community,” said Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “Adding new companies, creating jobs, and increasing payroll are the outcomes that matter, and they demonstrate that our strategy is working. We will continue to invest in logistics, rail, and real estate solutions that help businesses increase Speed-To-Market and Speed-To-Profit.”

Census highlights

1,536 total jobs on the TexAmericas Center footprint, a 7% increase year over year. • $95,270,672 in combined annual payroll, a 5% increase year over year.

1,416 full-time positions reported across the footprint.

Seven new companies joined the footprint.

74 new jobs attributed to new business activity.

Five-year employment growth: from 650 to 1,536 jobs, a 136% increase.

Third-party logistics (3PL): 10 customers/tenants, representing 67% growth.

“Companies choose TexAmericas Center because we make complex projects easier,” Norton said. “From third-party logistics to rail and transload, our team focuses on practical solutions that control costs, and support long-term growth for employers in our region.”

TexAmericas Center’s 2025 census underscores the organization’s role as a regional economic engine and a practical partner for growing companies. Organizations exploring relocation or expansion can connect with TexAmericas Center for site tours, build-to-suit options, rail and 3PL solutions, and incentives guidance. For more information visit texamericascenter.com.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park, which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas). As the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over all development processes on the property, TexAmericas Center helps companies save 12 to 18 months of public review time, leading to faster Speed-To-Occupancy, Speed-To-Market, and Speed-To-Profit.

For six consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 5 in 2025. Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location. Additionally, Expansion Solutions has recognized TexAmericas Center’s

QSP (Qualified Site Program) as the No. 1 certified site program in the Southern U.S.

In addition to three interstates, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region and TexAmericas Center hosts an on-site 350-car rail yard and has over 30-miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and spotting. TexAmericas Center has been added to Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Program, becoming one of only 32 sites in the U.S. to receive this prestigious designation. TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs. Combining a “Flex Lease” with 3PL services gives companies seeking to expand or make first-time investment in the region an easier path to start operations.

The organization completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art speculative building in 2021; the building was sold in 2022. In total, the organization has built and transacted over 240,000 sq. ft. in three spec projects. TexAmericas Center has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely, efficient manner.

All of TexAmericas Center’s property is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, EB5 – Immigration through Investment area, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions.

For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.