Melvin Jack Tittle, age 89, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 22, 2025. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Texarkana, Texas, to Betty and Walter Jack Tittle.

Melvin proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and later dedicated his professional life to the U.S. Postal Service. Known for his strong work ethic and kind heart, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Kyles Tittle; his parents, Walter and Betty Tittle; his son, Tony Malyn Tittle; two brothers; and a sister.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Gary Tittle and wife Lori of Rockwall, Texas, and Kyle Tittle of Hooks, Texas; his brother, Henry Tittle of Mena, Arkansas; and his sister, Sue White of West Virginia. He is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Melton, Tolla McNeely, Sarah Hawkins, and Cody Tittle; several great-grandchildren; and a dear and special friend, Irene Johnson.

Melvin will be remembered for his service, his love for family, and the quiet strength with which he lived his life and had a great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 2:00 at Chapelwood Funeral.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 26, 2025 from 6:00-8:00 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.