Miller County Sheriff’s Office to Undergo Significant Repairs

Advertisement

Beginning Monday, August 24th, 2020, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office located at 2300 East Street in Texarkana, Arkansas will be undergoing significant repairs to sewer/water systems.

Public access to MCSO will be extremely limited as the main public entry will be closed. A Mobile Command Post will be established in the parking lot near the main entrance that will be staffed 24 hours per day from Monday, August 24th through Friday, August 28th, or until the repairs are completed.

The public is encouraged to conduct business by phone or email whenever possible. If in-person business is required, persons will need to see staff at the Mobile Command Post for assistance and direction. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office apologizes for the disruption in services however the repairs were unavoidable and will result in temporary inconvenience for both public and MSCO staff.

