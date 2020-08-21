Rotary Donation to Harvest Regional Food Bank

Advertisement

Rotarians from District 5830 distributed $25,000 in grants to various food banks in Northeast Texas to assist with increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That donation included a $3,500 donation to Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana.

It comes at a time when the food bank has seen exponential growth in its services. Information shared by HRFB director Camille Wrinkle shows an increase of over 1.2 million pounds of food distributed in 2020 vs 2019, a 108% change.

Rotary District Governor Jack Welge, Past District Governor Ted Huffhines, and leadership from Wilbur Smith, Oaklawn, Sunrise, International, and Western Bowie County Rotary Clubs were on hand to present the check.

The funds were distributed by the Rotary Foundation. Individual Rotary Clubs and Districts can apply for various grants to meet a variety of needs. Funds are raised through donations from Rotarians and matching funds from other sources.

