$1.50 Movie Wednesdays are BACK at Cinemark

If you are a parent like me and your children are home from school this summer, and they are already driving you crazy, then $1.50 movie Wednesdays at Cinemark might be the best thing since sliced bread for your sanity. Every Wednesday for the next seven weeks Cinemark will host $1.50 Wednesdays for a 10AM showing of several kid friendly movies. Here is the line-up:
June 22: Angry Birds
June 29: SCOOB!
July 6: Sing 2
July 13: Paw Patrol the Movie
July 20: Tom & Jerry
July 27: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
August 3: Clifford
There are several theaters open for the 10AM showing available for daycares, families and camps to visit. Doors to the movie theater do not open until 9:30AM, however we recommend getting there as EARLY as possible to get refreshments including $1 off any purchase of kids snack packs.