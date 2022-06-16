$1.50 Movie Wednesdays are BACK at Cinemark

Advertisement

If you are a parent like me and your children are home from school this summer, and they are already driving you crazy, then $1.50 movie Wednesdays at Cinemark might be the best thing since sliced bread for your sanity. Every Wednesday for the next seven weeks Cinemark will host $1.50 Wednesdays for a 10AM showing of several kid friendly movies. Here is the line-up:

June 22: Angry Birds

June 29: SCOOB!

July 6: Sing 2

July 13: Paw Patrol the Movie

July 20: Tom & Jerry

July 27: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

August 3: Clifford

There are several theaters open for the 10AM showing available for daycares, families and camps to visit. Doors to the movie theater do not open until 9:30AM, however we recommend getting there as EARLY as possible to get refreshments including $1 off any purchase of kids snack packs.

