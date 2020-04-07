6 Telford Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2 More Bowie County Jailers Test Positive

Advertisement

Telford Unit

There are currently 6 inmates reported with COVID-19 at the Barry B. Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

According to the TDCJ, 16 inmates are awaiting results and 1 returned negative. 2,839 inmates are currently on medical restriction and 22 inmates are in medical isolation.

29 Employees and Contract Staff have tested positive across Texas but it is not clear what units they work in.

The Telford unit currently houses around 2,800 inmates.

Medical Isolation is for people who are sick and contagious. Isolation is used to separate ill persons who have a communicable disease from those who are healthy. Isolation restricts the movement of ill persons to help stop the spread of disease.

Medical Restriction is Used to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms. Medical restriction can help limit the spread of disease.

The Telford unit located on Highway 98 near New Boston, Texas was opened in 1995. The prison is located on approximately 1,200 acres and employees around 700 people.



Bowie County Jail

According to LaSalle jail officials 2 more jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 37 inmates have been placed in quarantine due to contact with the employees.

Two other jail employees had previously tested positive for COVID-19. One of those employees has recovered and returned to work after a 14-day isolation.