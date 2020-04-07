Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 7

Advertisement

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports five new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for a total of 32. Cass County has one new case for a total of five positive cases confirmed, with two of those recovered. Miller County is currently reporting 15 positive cases.

Bowie County has received an allocation of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile. A team will be deployed to pick up the allocation from a distribution center in Tyler and the PPE will be distributed to first responders and healthcare workers as needed locally.

It is important during this time to remember the need for blood is not diminished. Please continue to donate blood during this crisis, as accidents and emergencies are still happening, and the need for blood is still present. LifeShare Blood Center is relying on donors to visit its network of donor centers across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. Each donor center is operating on extended hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. To schedule a donation, call (903) 794-3173.

There are several local resources for those in need of food. A list of those resources can be found here: https://harvestregionalfoodbank.org/food-assistance/

Cass County asks individuals who have tested positive, or their healthcare providers, to report positive cases to the Emergency Management Coordinator at (903) 796-7973.

A free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic will be hosted by UAMS and held Thursday, April 9th, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church at 3115 Trinity Blvd. Texarkana, AR 71854 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

