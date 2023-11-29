10th Anniversary Live United Bowl Events Happening this Week

Sponsor

To celebrate the 10th anniversary game of the Live United Bowl, the Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Muleriders will play the Missouri Western Griffons here in Texarkana, Arkansas this weekend! The teams while they are here, will be split into two different groups, where they will then go around the Texarkana area to host several different 45 minute events with local charities, schools and more around the area starting Thursday and Friday. The list of events include:

Thursday: November 30th

Packaging several meals for Harvest Regional Food bank Thursday night from 5:30-6:30PM at the Holiday Inn Arkansas Convention Center.

Friday: December 1st

1-2 PM Missouri Western:

Runnin’ WJ Ranch

Opportunities, Inc. (North State Line)

2-3pm: Southern Arkansas:

PRIDE -New TASD Middle School (Jefferson Ave., Txk, AR)

Haven Home (940 Pecan, Txk, AR)

6-8PM Banquet

8-9pm Pep Rally Texas Convention Center

Saturday, December 2nd

12 Noon GAME KICK-OFF

3pm-Rogers Trophy and Sign

Farmers Bank & Trust Trophy Presentation

In a Press Release from Live United and Shelby Brown they stated, “With positive feedback from participating universities over the last 10 years, the LIVE UNITED BOWL is a well-respected game. “Calls from numerous universities were received inquiring about being invited to play,” says Allen Brown, President of the Live United Bowl. “This is a testament to the reputation we have built for the Live United Bowl. This bowl game is only possible because of our founding sponsor, the City of Texarkana, Arkansas A&P Commission, and our title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust and the City of Texarkana, Texas.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, they will be on sale at any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location or at the United Way of Greater Texarkana office. Tickets can also be purchased online HERE. Ticket prices are $10-Adults and $4-Students.