11-year-old Killed in Accidental Shooting

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in an accidental shooting Wednesday evening.







According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 600 block Warren Thomas Road around 9:20 p.m. in reference to a possible accidental shooting. Deputies arrived to find 11-year-old Roland Toney with a fatal gunshot wound.

It was reported that the victim was holding a firearm that belonged to an older sibling when the incident occurred.

According to the sibling, he attempted to take the firearm from the victim when it discharged, striking the victim. He passed away as a result of that injury.

The victim has been sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas for autopsy. This death investigation is ongoing.

