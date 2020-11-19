Texarkana Boots and Saddle Club Hosts Barrel Race to Benefit Local Injured Teen

Advertisement

Texarkana Boots and Saddle Club is hosting a 4D $750 added Barrel Race to help raise money to cover medical expenses for Gracie Duncan, a young girl who has suffered a brain injury due to a horse accident.

According to the Boots and Saddle Club website, Gracie is loved by many because of her friendly and cheerful personality. She’s the one who cheers on the other kids at the SWAHSRA rodeos. After a lengthy time in the hospital, she went for additional rehab in Ft Worth. Her rehab was not covered by insurance, so the event has been created so the community can join together and help her family with those expenses.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle going on. The barrel race will have exh and open race times that are rotated throughout the day to help with traffic and help meet Covid requirements.

Choose your Time Options:

Group 1 Exh 10:00-10:45 Run 10:45-12:00 (50 runs)

Group 2 Exh 1:00-1:45 Run 1:45-3:00 (50 runs)

Group 3 Exh 4:00-4:45 Run 4:45 – last rider

Entry-$30

Office-$10

Exhibitions-$4 or 3 / $10

75% payout

Early entry encouraged, but not required.

Text Entry and Exhibitions on Nov. 16-19, Mon-Thurs, 5pm-9pm, to Chelsea Prasek at 816-813-8158. Use Paypal.

