18 Pleasant Grove High School Art Students Advance to National Level in Scholastic Competition

45 Pleasant Grove High School art students earned 85 awards for the western division of the 2020 National Scholastic Art Awards. 18 works have advanced to the national level.
Each year, the Alliance partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to host the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. In 2020, students submitted nearly 340,000 works of art and writing to the Scholastic Awards. Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys, and Honorable Mentions are celebrated within their communities through local exhibitions and ceremonies. Gold Key works are then judged nationally by an impressive panel of creative–industry experts to receive National Medals, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals, American Voices & Visions Medals, Gold Medal and Silver with Distinction Portfolio Medals, and Special Achievement Awards. National Medalists are recognized in part at the national ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
These awards are the most prestigious awards in the country with well-known artists and writing alumni such as Andy Warhol, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, Zac Posen, Robert Redford, and Lena Dunham. The following students will be honored for their Western Region Awards in March:
SENIORS
Mason Burrow- 2 Gold Keys, Two Silver Keys, Honorable Mention
Matthew Ainger – 2 Gold Keys, 1 Silver Key, Honorable Mention
Caitlyn Dyer- Gold Key, Honorable Mention
Elizabeth Tye- Gold Key, 2 Silver Key, 2 Honorable Mentions
Emma Sanderson- 2 Silver Keys, 2 Honorable Mention
Daphne Sexson – Honorable Mention
Corbin Shine- Silver Key
Emma Beck – Silver Key
Robert Branch – Silver Key & Honorable Mention
William Estes- Honorable Mention
Madison Ethridge – 2 Silver Keys, Honorable Mention
Bladen Formes – Silver Key, Honorable Mention
Simren Pokhrel- Silver Key, Honorable Mention
Aubrey Oller- 2 Honorable Mention
JUNIORS
Lexi Snyder- 2 Gold Key, Honorable Mention
Jazmin Hever- Silver Key
Kelsey Clark – Gold Key, Silver Key
Carter Prewitt- Honorable Mention
Harleigh O’Neal- 2 Honorable Mention
Gracie Carr – 4 Honorable Mentions
Sydney Williams- Gold Key, Honorable Mention
Macey Wright- 2 Silver Keys
Leslie Reyes – Honorable Mention
SOPHOMORES
Gracie Kennedy- 2 Gold Keys, Silver Key, 2 Honorable Mentions
Katie Cheatham – Gold Key, Silver Key
Ellie Coker – Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention
Hailey Epps- Gold Key, Silver Key
Allyana Galvan- Honorable Mention
Emma Jones- Honorable Mention
Matthew Thomas- 2 Honorable Mention
Ava Keys – 2 Honorable Mentions
Logan Knowles- Silver Key, Honorable Mention
Bridgette Lundy- Gold Key
Zoe Sturgeon- 2 Honorable Mention
Camrynn Parrish – Gold Key
FRESHMEN
Erica Zofcin- Gold Key
Emma Case – Honorable Mention
Harleigh O’Neal- 2 Honorable Mention
Ruby Rehkoph- Gold Key
Elliot White- Honorable Mention
Ciara Brookover – Honorable Mention
Lily Buck – Honorable Mention
Mark Bultemeier – Honorable Mention
Madison Davis- Gold Key
Addison Spencer- Silver Key
The Pleasant Grove High School Art Department is under the direction of Nicole Brisco and assisted by Melissa Manning.