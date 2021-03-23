18 Pleasant Grove High School Art Students Advance to National Level in Scholastic Competition

Advertisement

45 Pleasant Grove High School art students earned 85 awards for the western division of the 2020 National Scholastic Art Awards. 18 works have advanced to the national level.

Each year, the Alliance partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to host the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. In 2020, students submitted nearly 340,000 works of art and writing to the Scholastic Awards. Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys, and Honorable Mentions are celebrated within their communities through local exhibitions and ceremonies. Gold Key works are then judged nationally by an impressive panel of creative–industry experts to receive National Medals, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals, American Voices & Visions Medals, Gold Medal and Silver with Distinction Portfolio Medals, and Special Achievement Awards. National Medalists are recognized in part at the national ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

These awards are the most prestigious awards in the country with well-known artists and writing alumni such as Andy Warhol, Stephen King, Sylvia Plath, Zac Posen, Robert Redford, and Lena Dunham. The following students will be honored for their Western Region Awards in March:

SENIORS

Mason Burrow- 2 Gold Keys, Two Silver Keys, Honorable Mention

Matthew Ainger – 2 Gold Keys, 1 Silver Key, Honorable Mention

Caitlyn Dyer- Gold Key, Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Tye- Gold Key, 2 Silver Key, 2 Honorable Mentions

Emma Sanderson- 2 Silver Keys, 2 Honorable Mention

Daphne Sexson – Honorable Mention

Corbin Shine- Silver Key

Emma Beck – Silver Key

Robert Branch – Silver Key & Honorable Mention

William Estes- Honorable Mention

Madison Ethridge – 2 Silver Keys, Honorable Mention

Bladen Formes – Silver Key, Honorable Mention

Simren Pokhrel- Silver Key, Honorable Mention

Aubrey Oller- 2 Honorable Mention

JUNIORS

Lexi Snyder- 2 Gold Key, Honorable Mention

Jazmin Hever- Silver Key

Kelsey Clark – Gold Key, Silver Key

Carter Prewitt- Honorable Mention

Harleigh O’Neal- 2 Honorable Mention

Gracie Carr – 4 Honorable Mentions

Sydney Williams- Gold Key, Honorable Mention

Macey Wright- 2 Silver Keys

Leslie Reyes – Honorable Mention

SOPHOMORES

Gracie Kennedy- 2 Gold Keys, Silver Key, 2 Honorable Mentions

Katie Cheatham – Gold Key, Silver Key

Ellie Coker – Gold Key, Silver Key, Honorable Mention

Hailey Epps- Gold Key, Silver Key

Allyana Galvan- Honorable Mention

Emma Jones- Honorable Mention

Matthew Thomas- 2 Honorable Mention

Ava Keys – 2 Honorable Mentions

Logan Knowles- Silver Key, Honorable Mention

Bridgette Lundy- Gold Key

Zoe Sturgeon- 2 Honorable Mention

Camrynn Parrish – Gold Key

FRESHMEN

Erica Zofcin- Gold Key

Emma Case – Honorable Mention

Harleigh O’Neal- 2 Honorable Mention

Ruby Rehkoph- Gold Key

Elliot White- Honorable Mention

Ciara Brookover – Honorable Mention

Lily Buck – Honorable Mention

Mark Bultemeier – Honorable Mention

Madison Davis- Gold Key

Addison Spencer- Silver Key

The Pleasant Grove High School Art Department is under the direction of Nicole Brisco and assisted by Melissa Manning.