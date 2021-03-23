Colts Defeat 9th Ranked Greyhounds as UA Cossatot Splits with ASU Mid-South

Advertisement

UA Cossatot Colts and Lady Colts played against ASU Mid-South Saturday, March 20 at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium.

The Lady Colts played hard but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, falling to the 15th ranked ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds 64-49. UA Cossatot, who lost to Mid-South 79-35 last month in West Memphis, was up by 6 points at halftime and led 47-46 going into the final quarter. However, the Lady Colts, who played with only six players because they were without Laquesha Clark, who was training with the National Guard, could only manage 2 points in the final ten minutes. Mikayla Scott, who had just 2 points at the half, led the Lady Colts with 15, while Kyaira Jackson added 13, including three 3-pointers. “We competed at a high level for 30 minutes but unfortunately ran out of steam for the 4th quarter,” said Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd.

The Colts knocked off the #9 team in NJCAA Division II and downed ASU Mid-South 86-79. The Coltsavenged a February 27, 89-70 loss at Mid-South even though they played a portion of the first half without Terry Anderson, who leads Region 2 in points per game and rebounding. Anderson, who led the team with 27 points, had to sit down after picking up two quick fouls. The game was tied 47-47 at the half and UA Cossatot finished strong as Cameron Maxwell finished with 17 points, while Micah Yarber and Dillon Cheater each had

12.

“It was great to see our guys respond that way after a very tough loss on Thursday night,” said Byrd.

The Colts are on the road Monday, March 22 as they face National Park College in Hot Springs. The Lady Colts Tip-off at 5 PM and the men’s team to follow at 7 PM on ed88radio.com. For more information on the UA Cossatot Colts, contact Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd at 870-584-1105 or rbyrd@cccua.edu.