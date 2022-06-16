23 Pleasant Grove High School Journalism Students Inducted into 2022 National Journalism Honor Roll

National Scholastic Press Association, the nation’s largest association for scholastic journalists, has inducted approximately 1,300 high-school scholars and student journalists into its 2022 Journalism Honor Roll.
“These outstanding students excel in both the classroom and in their school newsrooms,” associate director Gary Lundgren said. “The future of journalism is bright if these students are any indication.”
In addition to serving for at least two years on a high school student media staff, in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. Publication advisers and journalism instructors have nominated these students for the honor.
Senior inductees are eligible to compete for a $1,000 Honor Roll Scholarship, and NSPA will announce the scholarship winner in May.
All Honor Roll inductees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be listed in the association’s Best of the High School Press, a yearly publication showcasing the winners in the association’s student media competitions. Inductees are also eligible to wear a special honor cord at graduation.
Through education, training and recognition programs, NSPA promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism. Its educational programs, both on-site and virtual, train thousands of student journalists and advisers, and its awards programs include the Pacemaker Award, the nation’s preeminent publication honor.
Pleasant Grove High School, Texarkana, Texas
Ellie Anderson, The Hawk
Brock Bearden, The Edge
Brooks Beck, The Hawk
Lexi Carr, The Hawk
Kelsey Clark, The Hawk
Allie Forand, The Edge
Sarah Hale, The Edge
Jazmin Hever, The Edge
Andy Hilton, The Edge
Campbell Jackson, The Hawk
Kylee Jo Braley, The Hawk
Kendall Johnson, The Hawk
Jacob Jones, The Hawk
Linda Lee, The Hawk
Sadie Moore, The Hawk
Nistha Neupane, The Edge
Brooke Poe, The Hawk
Leslie Reyes, The Edge
Victoria Scoggins, The Hawk
Addison Simmons, The Edge
Lexi Snyder, The Hawk
Landry Trammel, The Hawk
Sydney Williams, The Edge