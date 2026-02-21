42nd Annual Southwestern Regional Rendezvous Returns to Prescott in March

SPONSOR

Prescott, AR — Step into the past at the 42nd Annual Southwestern Regional Rendezvous, returning to Prescott, Arkansas for a week of authentic living history.

On March 14, 15, and 21, visitors will encounter authentic mountain-man encampments, historic demonstrations, traders, food vendors, and more, bringing Early American life into vivid focus. The event is hosted by the Nevada County Depot and Museum.

Public visiting hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 14, 15, and 21. Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Parking is free.

The Rendezvous takes place at Prairie D’Ane Battlefield, 2243 Highway 19 North in Prescott, Arkansas, with food vendors and period merchandise available on site.

What is a Rendezvous?

Historically, Rendezvous were Colonial and Early American-era trade meetings between companies and fur trappers to buy and sell beaver and otter pelts. They also provided socializing and entertainment for trappers who often lived in isolation.

The Southwestern Regional Rendezvous rotates each year among member states — New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas — to celebrate this era of American history. Visitors can see authentic crafts and pioneer skills and experience what daily life in Early America was really like.

For more information, call 870-887-5821, email TheDepotMuseum@gmail.com, visit the Nevada County Depot Museum on Facebook, or go to TheDepotMuseum.org/Events.

The Nevada County Depot Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit humanities organization dedicated to preserving and sharing regional history. The museum also manages Prairie D’Ane Battlefield as a historic and natural site open year-round.