76th Annual Four States Fair & Rodeo: What You Need to Know!

The Texarkana areas 76th Annual Four States Fair & Rodeo will be held April 2nd-April 11th. Among the fan favorite attractions that include rides, food vendors, entertainment and much more, attendees may notice several changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This year we have included a number of hand sanitizing stations, and rules for carnival rides that include a small clean after each ride, and a deep clean of every ride every 30 minutes. We have added a lot of sanitizing rules and guidelines to ensure that our community feels safe and that rides are accessible and clean,” says Lisa Barr Garner, Chief Operating Officer for the Four States Fair.

To ensure the health and safety of the community, the fair has had to cancel a few favorite exhibits. “This year we had to cancel the home arts and fine arts exhibits. However, we have added several new attractions that will excite our community members,” says Garner. Those new attractions include: a mechanical bull placed at the center of the grounds, an old- time photo booth with Western attire, and several new food vendors for the community to enjoy. Kicking off the fair this year is the newly added Monster Mash event slated to take place April 2nd. To ensure the health and safety of visitors for all fair entertainment events, purchased tickets will include reserved seating to maintain social distancing for all parties in attendance noted Garner.

Carnival attractions will be put on through the Wagner Carnival, which garnered rave reviews when they first came to the Four States Fair in 2019 says Garner. The new plan, in regards to the Four States Fair and Rodeo, is to continue the annual fair each April, and in September they will host the large livestock shows. “We are really excited to have the community back on our grounds. We want our community members to come back feeling safe enough to act like kids for a few hours, and to truly enjoy all that we have to offer,” says Garner.

The Four States Fair and Rodeo opens this Friday, April 2nd. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gates. For more information or to purchase your tickets please visit: https://www.fourstatesfair.com