Jury convicts man of continuous sexual abuse of young girl

A Texarkana man was found guilty by a jury in Bowie County on Thursday of the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Quartshezz Lewis, 31, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life in prison with no parole. The sentencing phase of Lewis’ trial is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston with 202nd District Judge John Tidwell presiding.

Lewis was found guilty of repeated sexual abuse of a girl when she was 5 and 6 years old. She is now 11.

Lewis is also accused of abusing a second girl around the same time period when she was approximately the same age as the first victim.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards are prosecuting Lewis. Lewis is represented by attorney Jeff Harrelson of Texarkana.

Lewis is facing 25 to 99 years or life in prison. There is no parole for any sentence a defendant receives for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

During the sentencing phase of the trial, the jury will hear additional testimony and arguments on what sentence Lewis should receive.

A decision from the jury on punishment in Lewis’ trial is expected on Thursday.

