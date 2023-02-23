Advertisement



The City of Texarkana, TX, Keep Texarkana Beautiful, A&M Forestry and Bowie County Master Gardeners will band together for the 9th Annual Arbor Day tree giveaway on Saturday, March 4th. The drive-thru event will start at 9:00 a.m. at Spring Lake Park across from the Rotary Splash Pad and will end at 10:30 a.m. or when all the seedlings have been given out.

Keep Texarkana Beautiful, City staff, Partnership for the Pathways, and Texas Forestry Services will be on-hand to help give away 900 bare root seedlings. The public is asked to stay in their vehicle while volunteers bring the seedlings to you. The line will be formed by entering through the Mall Drive entrance.

A certified arborist was asked to select a variety of trees to ensure they are adaptable to Texarkana’s climate. The species selected to be given out include Sawtooth Oak, Bald Cypress, and Allegany Chinkapin.

For more information, contact Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org.

