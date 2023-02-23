William Thomas Fuller

Advertisement

William Thomas (Bill) Fuller, 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Bill was born June 12, 1946, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Eugene Fuller, his parents, James Coy and Martha Josephine Fuller, and two brothers, Gregory Lucien Fuller and David Malloy Fuller. Bill is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Laura Fuller and their sons, Ryan and Graham, all of Texarkana, Arkansas, one daughter, Whitney Hanna and her children, Brennan of DeKalb, Texas, and Allie of Lavon, Texas, one brother, James Coy Fuller, Jr., of Smyrna, TN, and many friends and other relatives.

Bill began employment with the Arkansas State Police September 1, 1964. He was commissioned as Trooper January 19, 1970. He retired September 1, 2008, dedicating forty- four years in service to the citizens of Arkansas. Bill lived a life of service to others. He was also a Gideon, deacon, soccer coach, school bus driver, constable, and lay counselor as evidenced by his unfinished work titled Divorce at the 13 Mile Marker: Memoirs of a Highway Patrolman.

Bill was a devoted brother, husband, brother-in-law, father, and grandfather. Bill loved his Savior while on this earth, and he will be terribly missed until the glorious reunion.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church, 2812 East Street, Texarkana, AR, with Reverends Gary Glover and Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, 9143 US Highway 82, Texarkana, AR, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Visitation is Thursday, February 23, 2023, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Faith Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Gideons International, Post Office Box 1736, Texarkana, TX 75504-1736, or at gideons.org.

