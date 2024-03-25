A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Total Medical Supply

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Total Medical Supply have formed a new academic partnership that will allow Total Medial Supply employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on March 25, 2024, on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“Welcoming Total Medical Supply as a premier educational and workforce partner is an honor for TAMUT,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The degree to which they support the development of their employees is laudatory and impressive. We are deeply privileged to assist that effort.”

“Total Medical Supply, Inc.’s collaboration with Texas A&M Texarkana stems from a mutual desire to promote education among individuals within our community,” said Madeline Haak with Total Medical Supply. “By partnering with Texas A&M, Total Medical Supply hopes to form a symbiotic relationship where adults seek further opportunities to better themselves, as well as their workplaces and this town we call home. Total Medical Supply is honored for this partnership to begin and cultivate a bridge between working professionals and an institution that supplies a plethora of options for career and educational advancement.”

Under the new academic partnership, all full-time employees of Total Medical Supply will receive a 25% tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level. In addition to the discount provided by A&M-Texarkana, Total Medical Supply has pledged to pay the remainder of the employee’s tuition to the university after the 25% discount has been supplied.

“A number of our community partners already have tuition incentives for their employees in place that serve as an additional benefit beyond our partnerships,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis, A&M-Texarkana Director of Community Engagement. “But Total Medical Supply’s commitment to covering the full cost of tuition for their qualifying employees is the first of its kind. It’s a staggeringly generous benefit that underscores their support for their employees.”

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.