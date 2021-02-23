ACA Exchanges Reopen, CHRISTUS Health Plan Offers Competitive Comprehensive Health Insurance Coverage

Advertisement

Northeast Texas, Louisiana – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for individuals and families for Health Insurance Marketplace coverage in response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The effects of COVID-19 have left millions of Americans facing uncertainty and exceptional circumstances, while millions more have experienced new health problems during the pandemic. This SEP will allow individuals and families in states with Marketplaces served by the HealthCare.gov platform to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage.

Residents across Northeast Texas seeking individual/family coverage via the Health Insurance Marketplace can obtain in-network care from the distinguished providers and hospitals of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texas. In Louisiana, residents seeking individual/family coverage via the Health Insurance Marketplace can obtain in-network care at CHRISTUS Physician Group, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System and CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.

Beginning Feb. 15, potential members across these regions can visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at healthcare.gov to secure health insurance coverage that begins on the first day of the following month, through the CHRISTUS Health Plan. This new Special Enrollment Period will allow those unenrolled to enroll for coverage, as well as those who are already enrolled to switch plans.

“We are excited about the availability of CHRISTUS Health Plan in the communities we serve,” said Matt Miles, Director of Sales, CHRISTUS Health Plans. “Those seeking insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace have access to nationally-recognized, high-quality health care through our System. With CHRISTUS Health Plan’s options, patients can visit the doctors and clinics they prefer across any CHRISTUS Health affiliated location.”

“Providing access to high-quality, patient-focused medical care is a foundational element of CHRISTUS Health,” said Paul Generale, Executive Vice President Chief Strategy and Network Officer, CHRISTUS Health. “The mission of CHRISTUS Health is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and first and foremost, we want members to get the coverage they need – that includes the new Bronze and Silver plans that offer dental and vision coverage, as well. We are excited to be able to grow CHRISTUS Health Plan to reach new members, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure CHRISTUS Health Plan is available to meet their needs.”

“Patients throughout Texas and Louisiana have made their voices heard,” said Nancy Horstmann, CEO CHRISTUS Health Plans. “They want access to the medical care and services on the leading edge of technology and best practices. They want to work together with distinguished health care providers to manage their health. They want to build a medical home with a team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and medical staff that they trust and value. And they want to do that at CHRISTUS Health.”

CHRISTUS Health Plan is a subsidiary of CHRISTUS Health, a top 10 Catholic health system in the United States and Latin America. A faith-based organization, CHRISTUS Health Plan offers health coverage to individuals and families, seniors, and active duty family members, military retired and their families. As a provider-sponsored health insurer, CHRISTUS Health Plan collaborates closely with local doctors and hospitals. This collaboration unites everyone’s efforts around a shared commitment and common purpose – resulting in great attention to both quality and efficiency. CHRISTUS Health Plan is making high-quality care accessible to more people across more generations and circumstances. To learn more about CHRISTUS Health Plan, please visit christushealthplan.org.

