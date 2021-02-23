Murder Suspect on Texas Most Wanted List Arrested in Texarkana

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police and Texas DPS arrested Marques Thompson this afternoon at a relative’s home in Texarkana. He was wanted for the January 12th murder of Nichlos Muldrow in the Oaklawn Village parking lot.

Thompson was booked in the Bi-State Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he also had warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Probation Violation on Aggravated Assault, and two felony warrants from Arkansas.

Thompson was added the Texas Ten Most Wanted List on February 4.

