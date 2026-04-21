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Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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Home News Local AFDA Hall of Fame Welcomes Eddie Hawkins, Jr. for 48 Years of...

AFDA Hall of Fame Welcomes Eddie Hawkins, Jr. for 48 Years of Dedicated Service

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TXK TODAY STAFF
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Eddie Hawkins, Jr.
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Texarkana Funeral Home is honored to recognize a remarkable achievement for Eddie Hawkins, Jr., who is being inducted into the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association Hall of Fame.

This prestigious honor is reserved for individuals in the funeral profession who have dedicated their lives to serving others with integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment. Eddie’s 48 years with Texarkana Funeral Home exemplify these qualities in every way.

Through decades of service, he has made a lasting impact on countless families, colleagues, and the community. His steady presence, professionalism, and heart for service truly represent the very best of our profession.

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Please join us in congratulating Eddie on this well-earned recognition. His legacy is one of dedication, integrity, and meaningful service—and this honor is a fitting tribute to his life’s work.

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