AHS Students’ Artwork Accepted in Young Artist Exhibition

Advertisement

Arkansas High School students Madison Brown and LaDamien Davis have artwork accepted into the 60th Annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition. “This is a wonderful honor – not everyone who enters is accepted,” said Arkansas High School art teacher Amber

Fenix. “Both students have the chance to be chosen for a physical tour that will start in the fall.” The physical tour will travel around the state during the 2021-2022 school year.



For 60 years, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts has opened a door for young people to showcase their artistic talents and skills through the annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition. Arkansas students – from kindergarten through 12th grade – submit works of art in a variety of media. A grand juror gives a Best of Class and two Honorable Mention awards per grade, the Ray Smenner Painting Award, and the Mid-Southern Watercolorists Award.

Advertisement

In 2020, the 59th Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition moved to an online format. This year’s online gallery will be expanded to include more artworks on view, allowing more students to see their art on display. Additionally, this year’s Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition will be held online on May 15.