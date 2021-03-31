Two Pleasant Grove High School Art Students Receive Top Texas Honors

Advertisement

Seniors Matthew Angier and Aubrey Oller were accepted into the 2021 Governors State Capitol Exhibit through a competitive juried art competition. Matthew and Aubrey’s work were two of approximately 100 pieces selected from across the state to showcase exemplary high school art work. Matthew and Aubrey were honored at a virtual reception at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum by the Texas First Lady. Their work will be on display in the lower rotunda of the Texas State Capitol.

The Pleasant Grove High School Art Department is led by Nicole Brisco and assisted by Melissa Manning.