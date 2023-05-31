AHS Students Selected to Attend 2023 Arkansas Boys/Girls State

The following Arkansas High School students were nominated and accepted to attend Arkansas Boys State:

Justin Canida

Bryce Jones

Garrett Pendergraft

Mikel Watson

Arkansas Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. Since 1940, the week-long camp has transformed the lives of young men throughout our state and beyond. These young men have gone on to become incredible leaders, including President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, and Senator Tom Cotton — just to name a few.

Additionally, the following student was nominated and accepted to attend Arkansas Girls State:

Tiniyah Evans

Arkansas Girls State in an immersive civics education program designed for young women who have completed their junior year of high school. Since 1942, the Arkansas Girls State program has been working to teach future generations of Arkansans citizens to be actively involved in their communities and government at every level.

Each participant of the Arkansas Boys/Girls State program is assigned a place in a mock political party, city, and county. Over the course of the week, delegates will nominate and elect officials to the various levels of their government. The program offerings are designed to offer practical instruction on the duties and responsibilities both of citizens and public officials.

