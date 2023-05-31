UA Hope-Texarkana Delivers Supplies to Tornado Victims

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, in cooperation with East Arkansas Community College, recently donated and delivered supplies to tornado victims in Wynne, Arkansas. Among those from UAHT who helped deliver aid were staff members Dr. Christine Holt, Reginald Lambert, and Lisbeth Bello; board chair Freddie Smith; and members of the Student Government Association and members of the Texarkana Campus Crusade for Christ student organization.

More than 1,200 residents in Wynne, including many EACC students, were affected by the recent tornado. Four people died, and at least 28 were injured as a result of the massive storm. “Thank you to UA Hope Texarkana for assisting with an incredibly generous donation of gifts and supplies for our college’s tornado relief efforts,” said Dr. Cathie Cline, EACC President. “Two-year colleges in Arkansas are amazing, and we are so grateful for the support our students, faculty, and staff have received throughout the state. We enjoyed getting together as colleges, meeting the UAHT students, board chair, and spending time with Chancellor Holt.

“We can’t express how much the generosity of our fellow community college has impacted those in need from the tornado,” said Niki Jones, EACC Director of Development. “Their donation will assist students, faculty and staff affected by the tornado with a much needed helping hand in such a devastating time.”

“It was remarkable to see our community come together when fellow Arkansans need us the most,” said Reginald Lambert, UAHT Dean of Students. “As the Dean of Students, it was an amazing opportunity to represent UAHT and help the citizens of East Arkansas and East Arkansas Community College. The best part of this entire story was watching our student leaders be a part of this humanitarian experience.”

