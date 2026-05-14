Alleged Repeat Offender Facing New Federal Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges

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Alleged Repeat Offender Facing New Federal Child Pornography Charges

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who was previously convicted of a federal charge of

production of child pornography pleaded not guilty Wednesday to possession

of child pornography in a federal court in Texarkana.

David Michael Shevlin faces federal prison sentences on each of three

counts in an indictment accusing him of possessing material depicting the

sexual abuse of children in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District

of Texas. Given his prior conviction, the maximum punishment he faces may

be enhanced from 10 to 20 years, according to a notice of punishment in the

case.

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Shevlin appeared Wednesday for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge

James Boone Baxter in Texarkana’s downtown federal building.

The images of child sexual abuse allegedly found in Shevlin’s possession

included depictions of the rape of young children, including infants,

toddlers and prepubescent boys and girls, according to the indictment.

Shevlin allegedly possessed the child sexual abuse material in August of

last year, the indictment said. Investigators allegedly seized several

digital storage cards that contained the material.

Shevlin waived a detention hearing Wednesday, meaning he will remain in

custody while his case proceeds.

Judge Baxter appointed Texarkana lawyer John Pickett to represent Shevlin

in the case.

The case is currently set for a jury trial in late June before U.S.

District Judge Robert Schroeder III.