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January 22, 1961 – May 4, 2026

John Gossett, 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on May 4, 2026. He was born on January 22, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

John was a graduate of Arkansas High School and worked as a pressman for the Texarkana Gazette. He was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. John enjoyed fishing, camping, watching television, going to garage sales, and attending church. He had a special love for his beloved fur babies and was known for his happy, peaceful, and sassy spirit. He dearly loved his family and fur babies.

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He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. Gossett and Lillie Hensley Gossett; siblings Zella Caldwell, Stanley Aaron, Brenda Ward, Bernice Aaron, and Betty Gossett.

John is survived by his loving wife, Destiny Wilson Gossett; his children, Cody Wilson of Texarkana, Texas, and Justin Gossett of Clinton, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Jakob Calahan, Roberto Nuno, Annabelle Nuno, Penelope Steele, Samuel Calahan, and Jayden Gossett; brother Wayne Aaron, along with numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and in-laws.

He also leaves behind many special friends who were like nephews, including Jourdaan White, LaDaryian White, J. J. Childs, B. J. White, and Juystice Childs.

John will be remembered for his lighthearted nature, his love for family, and the joy he brought to those around him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 16th at 1 pm at Buchanan First Baptist Church with service to follow at 2.

Private graveside only.

Family will be having guests over to their home at 4 pm.

Arrangements entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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