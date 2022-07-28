A&M-Texarkana Accepting Applications for Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership

Advertisement

Texas A&M University – Texarkana is currently accepting applications for the next cohort of its doctoral program in Education Leadership (classes begin in January 2023). Applicants can get an early start by taking some of the four elective concentration courses during the upcoming fall semester. Many candidates also earn doctoral program credits with previously taken principal or superintendent certification courses, while others may use coursework beyond their first master’s degree towards their doctoral concentration.

A&M-Texarkana is a member of the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate (CPED) which allows doctoral candidates a unique approach to learning that includes continuous improvement and interaction with colleagues across a broad network of schools of education. Work completed by education leadership candidates is published and searchable online and has had a significant impact on education leaders throughout the country.

A&M–Texarkana’s graduate programs in education offer very high quality at a price significantly less than similar hybrid or online programs. The university offers graduate programs in education that include superintendent and principal certification, school counseling, educational diagnostician, and instructional technology. TAMUT’s world-class faculty are committed to helping students succeed and ultimately reach their goals. For additional information about A&M-Texarkana’s doctoral program in education or any of the other graduate programs in education visit www.tamut.edu or email Dr. Sara Lawrence, Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, and Chair of Education Leadership, at slawrence@tamut.edu.

