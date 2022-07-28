TISD Board Approves Purchase of Pine Street Property, 2022-2023 Compensation Plan, Student Code of Conduct and Employee Handbook

Advertisement

Below are items discussed, approved and reviewed during the July 2022 regular meeting of the TISD Board of Trustees.

The Board approved an agreement to purchase the former Pine Street Junior High School property for $585,000. The property is being purchased from Old School Lofts and Dallas-based developer/property owner John Stone through eminent domain.

Other agenda items included:

Approved TISD Compensation Plan for 2022-23.This year’s compensation plan reflects 3% of midpoint raises for employees with positions listed on the district pay grade salary system and who have received a satisfactory performance rating of 3.0 or above on their appraisal for the 2021-2022 school year. The plan also includes the new Teacher, Nurse, Librarian Pay Scale with increases, as approved by the Board of Trustees in May 2022;

*Approved TISD Employee Handbook for 2022-23. The TISD Employee Handbook is updated annually and is provided for employees to use as a reference guide to policies and procedures. Topics have been edited to align with district procedures and the 2022-2023 Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Model Employee Handbook;

*Approved Student Code of Conduct for 2022-23. The Student Code of Conduct, mandated by Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code, addresses legal requirements and organizes the provisions of the law into a framework that communicates to students, parents, school staff and the community exactly what is expected of students and how misconduct will be handled. The TISD 2022-23 Student Code of Conduct reflects all required revisions;

*Approved Authority to Increase “Paid” Adult Meal Pricing. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) provides guidance and tools to calculate adult meal pricing. TDA is requiring that we increase adult meal prices but has not given the specifics on what the increase must be for adult meals. The District is currently waiting for TDA and USDA rates to be released. The district will approve adult meal pricing, once this information has been provided.



*Approved TASB Policy Update 119. The policy update has been reviewed by school administrators and legal counsel.

The Board also reviewed Student Handbooks for 2022-2023 and received annual reports on district initiatives, athletics and extracurricular events.

The next meeting for the TISD Board of Trustees will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

