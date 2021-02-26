A&M-Texarkana Admissions to Hold City-Wide Scavenger Hunt for Prospective Students

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Office of Admissions will be holding a city-wide scavenger hunt for local high school juniors and seniors from March 8th through March 13th. Using the GooseChase app, teams of 1-2 students (juniors and/or seniors) from local high schools will receive 2 clues per day about 2 top-secret locations in Texarkana. Between the hours of 4:00 p.m. – 6 p.m., each weekday (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday) teams must solve the clues to find the secret locations and then must complete a task at each site. Teams who arrive at the checkpoints each day and complete the tasks the best will win points. On March 13th, the team with the most points will win The Eagle Hunt first-place prize.

Each student in the top 3 teams will win the following:

1st Prize: $400 Visa gift card + $500 scholarship to A&M-Texarkana

2nd Place: $200 Visa gift card

3rd Prize: $100 Visa gift card

There will be additional opportunities to win gift cards from local businesses and restaurants. To receive updates, daily hints, and bonus challenges, competitors must follow TAMUT’s Office of Admissions Instagram page at tamut_admissions.

The deadline to register for The Eagle Hunt is March 5th at 5:00 p.m. and each teammate must register. Registration must be completed online at https://tamut.edu/Admissions/Visit-Us/Eagle_Hunt/index.html.

For additional information about the contest, contact Alana Briley, Recruitment Specialist, at (903) 334-6750 or abriley@tamut.edu.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.