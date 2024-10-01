A&M-Texarkana and Big Jake’s BBQ & Catering Company form New Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Big Jake’s restaurant have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Big Jake’s employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on September 27th, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that we have added Big Jake’s to our list of community education partners,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “As an employer, Big Jake’s makes a conscious effort to schedule their employees in a way that allows them to both work full time and go to school. We are pleased to be able to help them as well. Under our new partnership full-time employees at Big Jake’s will now have access to tuition discounts at A&M-Texarkana and will be able to attain their academic goals more affordably.”

“We’re excited for this partnership,” said Matt Palmer, Big Jake’s BBQ & Catering Co. owner. “Big Jake’s BBQ supports students by offering a flexible work schedule that allows them to work full time and continue their education. This partnership allows our team members access to a quality education here in Texarkana.”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Big Jake’s will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships, please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

