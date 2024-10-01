TexAmericas Center Announces Two New Qualified Sites Ready for Development

Sponsor

TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates the 3rd ranked industrial park and is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, announced today that the DataHub Park and the Innovative Technology Center sites have been qualified for development.

The two development sites are part of a 556-acre tract of land that are greenfield development sites situated on the TexAmericas Center West Campus (TAC West). This site is positioned at the northwest corner of the 2,839-acre TAC West Campus situated between Walnut Street and Texas Highway No. 8 (HWY 8). The property was previously a wooded buffer area separating a former US Army installation from adjacent roadways and other land uses.

The Qualified Sites Program (QSP), launched last year, is intended to improve on its brand promise of Speed-to-Market and Speed-to-Profit for companies interested in locating on its 12,000-acre industrial park in Northeast Texas.

A Qualified Site undergoes a rigorous level of scrutiny to determine the buildability of the site providing information such as proximity to utilities, presence of flood plains and wetlands, geotechnical reports and other information typically needed by commercial and/or industrial operations.

Through the QSP, TAC’s on-staff Professional Engineer and economic development professional, each with exceptional knowledge of what a company needs, grades a specific site for how well suited it is for industrial or commercial development based on various site selection characteristics. Those characteristics include proximity to infrastructure; utilities including electrical, natural gas, fiber, water and sewer; soil condition and characteristics; transportation assets; title oversight; and more.

DataHub Park

The DataHub Park site, an 88-acre park, is best suited to accommodate small-scale data centers.

DataHub Park symbolizes the pivotal role that data centers have in contemporary business operations. The site embodies TexAmericas Center’s vision of creating a collaborative and efficient environment for technology-related enterprises.

The name “DataHub Park” was chosen to reflect the site’s prime location as well as the ability for it to function as a focal point for data intensive operations. The designation conveys a sense of modernity and specialization, positioning the site as a top venue in the data center industry.

“The DataHub Park is a perfect park to meet the demands of today’s data driven economy. This development is a great opportunity for our clients. It offers a state-of-the-art environment tailored to their needs,” said TexAmericas Center CEO and Executive Director Scott Norton.

TexAmericas Center ∙ 107 Chapel Lane, New Boston, Texas 75570 ∙ 903-223-9841 ∙ texamericascenter.com

Innovative Technology Center

The Innovative Technology Center is a 440-acre development perfectly designed to meet the needs of light manufacturing in the technology industry. This site is dedicated to internet-focused light manufacturing and commercial office space, providing an ideal environment for business technology.

The name “Innovative Technology Center” reflects TexAmericas Center’s core mission as a leading business park and focuses on innovation while creating cutting-edge technology jobs within the tech industry.

“This site is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and creating a dynamic workspace that drives advancement in the tech industry,” said Norton. “It’s more than just a business park; it’s an opportunity to drive technological progress while creating high-quality job opportunities for our community.”

“Our goal with the site selection process is to provide a smooth transition for our tenants to make informed business decisions,” said Eric Voyles, Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer at TexAmericas Center. “With this program, our team provides a free comprehensive guide including all the information prospective tenants, real estate agents, and consultants need to find their ideal site.”

Certified Sites are crucial in the site selection process, and because TexAmericas Center self-certifies its sites, it refers to its offerings as “qualified” sites, indicating they meet the criteria for certification.

The QSP serves as an honest, realistic assessment of the quality and type of shovel-ready sites available today at TexAmericas Center. The broader goals are to create a high standard for the inventory of qualified sites, filling an identified market gap in the greater Texarkana industrial and commercial marketplace, thus creating more jobs for the region.

More information about TexAmericas Center Qualified Site Program can be found here.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.