A&M-Texarkana and Bowie County Master Gardeners to Host Free Program Open to the Public

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will host the program “Gardening for Wildlife” on Monday, August 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The class is free and open to the public. The class will take place in Room 326 of the University Center Building. Reservations are not required.

The program will be presented by Penny Wilkerson from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. As wilderness disappears and the human-dominated landscape expands, butterflies, songbirds, and other creatures are left without places to live. With some care and preparation both home and commercial landscapes can be refuges for humans and wildlife.

A brief question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. For additional information, contact the Bowie County Extension Office at 903.628.6702.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.



