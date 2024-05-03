A&M-Texarkana and Tyler Junior College Sign Articulation Agreement and Establish New Educational Partnership

Sponsor

Officials from Texas A&M University- Texarkana and Tyler Junior College (TJC) recently gathered on the TJC campus to sign an articulation agreement strengthening the partnership between the two institutions and establishing clear pathways for degree completion for transfer students. The new agreement provides pathways through which TJC graduates can enroll in classes at the university to seamlessly continue working towards a bachelor’s degree in their chosen field. The two institutions also signed a partnership agreement, which allows full-time TJC employees to take classes at A&M-Texarkana at reduced costs.

The pathways are designed to assist TJC graduates as they transition to A&M-Texarkana to pursue bachelor’s degrees in the areas of Business Administration, Criminal Justice, History, Sociology, Elementary Education (E-6 certification), Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

The agreement further establishes TJC as a Community College Pathway Partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana. TJC students that transfer to Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be eligible for special transfer scholarships. The Golden Eagle Partner Transfer Scholarship awards $3,000 yearly or $4,000 yearly if the student qualifies for and enrolls in the Honors College. The Maroon Eagle Transfer Scholarship provides a $2000 yearly award, or $3,000 yearly for students enrolling in the Honors College.

“We are excited to announce new academic pathways between Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “TJC is a well-established and highly reputable institution. This agreement creates more than a dozen pathways to assist TJC students in transferring to A&M-Texarkana to earn bachelor’s degrees in highly sought after fields. We are also proud to announce that Tyler Junior College is our newest community partner, allowing TJC employees to enroll at A&M-Texarkana with substantial tuition savings.”

“Our articulation agreement with Tyler Junior College enables students who earn an associate degree in Business Administration, Criminal Justice, History, Teaching, or Engineering to seamlessly transition into any number of baccalaureate programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana Assistant Provost Dr. Angela Parmentier-Sikorski. “Additionally, through our educational partnership, full-time TJC employees will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs at TAMUT. These opportunities will undoubtedly have a positive impact on many lives and contribute to our mission of bettering Northeast Texas.”

“On behalf of everyone from Tyler Junior College, we express our most sincere appreciation to Dr. Alexander, Dr. Arnold, and the entire leadership team from Texas A&M University – Texarkana, for their proactive approach to strengthening the partnership between our already strong institutions. Degree attainment leads to economic development, social mobility, and regional prosperity, and by working together, we can have a stronger Texas. It was a great day for TJC, and we look forward to years of a successful partnership,” shared Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President of TJC.

“The TJC community is very excited to provide another quality transfer option for students. The alignment of pathways between our two institutions will result in a smooth transition and better transferability of courses,” said Jeanie Oxler, TJC Director of School Partnerships. “Additionally, we are so thrilled with the Educational Partnership for TJC employees to further their education. We are deeply grateful to TAMUT for this partnership and newfound friendship.”

As an educational partner with the university, full-time TJC employees now have access to significant tuition discounts on coursework in programs ranging from micro-credentials through doctoral degrees. Qualifying TJC employees who are new students at A&M-Texarkana also qualify for the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first course tuition free.

For additional information about the new agreement or about transferring to Texas A&M University-Texarkana please contact Katelyn Sloan, Director of Transfer Recruitment, at 903-823-3060 or ksloan@tamut.edu

