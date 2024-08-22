A&M-Texarkana Announces Naming for Entrance to New Tennis Pavilion

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced the naming of the entrance to the tennis pavilion that will be constructed inside the Red River Credit Union Athletic complex on the A&M-Texarkana campus. The entrance to the tennis facility will be named for the Alexander Family following a gift from Dr. and Mrs. Ross Alexander, President and First Lady of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“Tennis is near and dear to our family,” said Dr. Alexander. “When Lilia and I discussed how we could be a part of leading the effort to see this new complex become a reality, for us it naturally centered around tennis.” Dr. Alexander went on to speak about how tennis was transformational in his wife’s life. Lilia Alexander immigrated from Bulgaria to attend college in the United States but was only able to do so because she received a scholarship to play tennis. Playing collegiate tennis allowed her to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. “Tennis changed her life,” he added.

“Tennis has been such a big part of my life,” said Lilia. “I’ve played since I was a little girl. I knew eventually it would have the potential to transform my life, and it did,” she added. “We are so happy to be able to contribute towards this and be a part of it. Tennis continues to play a big part of the Alexander’s lives, with daughters Victoria and Madelaine (in the second and first grades) taking tennis lessons and following in their mother’s footsteps. Ross Jr., now 14 months old, will likely find his way onto the court as well.

The RRCU Athletic Complex is currently in the design phase with construction expected to begin in late 2024 or early 2025. The complex will serve as the home of Eagles baseball, softball, and tennis and will also house an event space, concession area, and a sports performance center.



