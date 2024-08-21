Sponsor

Francis “Frank” Stover, age 82, died Sunday, August 18, 2024 in a local hospital.

Mr. Stover was born October 15, 1941 in Ashdown, Arkansas to Jimmie Sanders Stover and Johnnie Mae Stover.

Frank served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. He retired from JCM Industries in Nash, Texas where he worked for over twenty years. He was an avid reader and could manage to read a book every day, some days more. He was a man who loved with a big heart. He had a quiet gentle spirit but he had a quick wit and loved to pick on those he came in contact with. Through all his medical problems in the last years of his life, he never complained and always had a smile. He will be missed by those who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Herman A. Stover, Florene Ball, Maxine Bradshaw and Imogene Cotton.

Survivors include three nieces, Kay Walraven of Texarkana, Arkansas, Barbara Sillivan of Texarkana, Arkansas and Linda Laird of Longview, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 26, 2024 at the Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Private burial will be in Alleene Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10:30 -11:00 A.M. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project 4550 Post Oak Place Drive, Houston, TX 77027