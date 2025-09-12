A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Complete Computing Solutions

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new community partnership has been formed between the University and Complete Computing Solutions. The new partnership will allow employees of the company to receive discounted tuition on coursework at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the parties on September 11, 2025.

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with Complete Computing Solutions,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For years Complete Computing Solutions has served the Texarkana region as the premier provider of computer solutions, network security, customized IT solutions, and computer repair. We are honored to be able to assist their employees as they work towards completing their education goals.”

“This partnership represents an exciting step forward for Complete Computing Solutions and our employees,” said Complete Computing Solutions CEO Mike Smith. “By combining our strengths with a trusted partner, we’re expanding our capabilities, creating new opportunities for innovation, and reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions to our clients. It’s not just about growing our business — it’s about empowering our team, supporting our community, and driving long-term success for everyone we serve.”

Under the new academic partnership, all full-time employees of Complete Computing Solutions will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the University will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives them their first class free if they are enrolled in at least six hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships, please visit the University website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

Photo: Mike Smith, CEO of Complete Computing Solutions and Dr. Ross Alexander, Texas A&M University-Texarkana President, sign a partnership agreement between the technology services company and the university. The partnership allows Complete Computing Solutions employees to receive discounted tuition on coursework at A&M-Texarkana.

