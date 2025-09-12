Sponsor

Billy “Bill” Sharp, Sr., 98, passed away Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Texarkana, TX. He was born on May 7, 1927, in Texarkana, TX. To Scott and Grace Chandler Sharp.

Bill graduated from Texas Senior High School in Texarkana, Texas, in 1944. He served his country stateside towards the end of World War II. He played the sousaphone in his high school band and in the U.S. Army band while in the military service. He worked as a car/truck salesman for many of Texarkana’s well-known car dealerships in his early years.

Watching and photographing trains in the yards, as well as building scale models of railroads and their layouts, including their architectural buildings, was his avid hobby throughout his entire life. He custom-built, painted, and shipped model trains to customers across the U.S., primarily in HO scale, and some O-gauge size. Camping and fishing with his family were other hobbies and pastimes, and listening to classical music was something he very much enjoyed. He helped organize many high school reunions of his 1944 graduating class. Bill worked at and became the branch manager of American Optical Co. in Texarkana, where eyeglasses were made for doctors’ eye patients.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Chandler Westcot, his father Scott Sharp, and brother Ottice R. Sharp.

He is survived by his loving wife of 77+ years, Betty Ruth Meador Sharp; their daughter, Virginia Ann Fischer, and granddaughter, Maleta Kay Fischer; their son, Bill Sharp, Jr.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Hillcrest Memorial Park, 7th St. in Texarkana, TX. A visitation will be held Friday evening, September 12, 2025, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.