A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Graphic Packaging International

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Graphic Packaging have formed a new academic partnership that will allow the more than 800 local Graphic Packaging employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched on June 13, 2024, and the benefits to Graphic Packaging employees begin immediately.

“We are proud to announce that Graphic Packaging is our newest academic partner at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. Their hard-working employees create materials and packaging solutions for some of the world’s most well-known brands. We are proud to offer our support to their employees as they continue their academic careers.”

“GPI Texarkana looks forward to partnering with Texas A&M Texarkana to provide the opportunity to develop current and future employees for the GPI Texarkana Paperboard Manufacturing Facility,” said Steve Smith, GPI Texarkana VP & Resident Manager. “The development of resources is a key element in the sustainability plan for our future.”

Under the new academic partnership local Graphic Packaging employees will receive a discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

