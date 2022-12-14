A&M-Texarkana Biology Students Benefit from Advanced Technology in Classroom

Advertisement

When students in biology and anatomy classes at Texas A&M University-Texarkana first enter their classroom, they are greeted with a new, high-tech piece of equipment to help them better understand human and animal bodies. Earlier this year the university acquired and installed an Anatomage Table in the university’s science and technology building.

The Anatomage Table is an interactive 3D Anatomy & Physiology learning tool that helps students learn through virtual dissection. Billed as the most technically advanced 3D visualization and dissection tool on the market, the table is finding its way into universities and medical schools around the globe and is helping to prepare students for life after graduation, whether in healthcare, the classroom, or in research.

The Anatomage Table allows for an immersive educational experience without the need for human cadavers. Anatomage describes its product as the only fully segmented real human 3D anatomy platform. Users can visualize anatomy exactly as they would on a fresh cadaver. Individual structures are reconstructed in accurate 3D, resulting in an unprecedented level of real accurate anatomy, dissectible in 3D. Anatomy is presented as a fully interactive, life-sized touch screen experience, in operatory bed form. The Table allows for exploration and learning of human anatomy beyond what any cadaver could offer.

“Seeing anatomy in a 3D space helps me to visualize what I’m learning in class,” said Logan Buck, a senior biology major from Hooks, TX. “The case studies give good examples for real-world jobs,” he added.

“The Anatomage Table is a great way to show students cadaver anatomy without having to use actual cadavers,” said Dr. David Allard, Regents Professor of Biology at A&M-Texarkana. “You can also isolate various systems like the circulatory or respiratory systems to study the various parts. I think the machine helps students not only see the big picture, but they can also drill down to observe structures in great detail.”

Texas A&M University-Texarkana offers a Bachelor of Science degree with minors in Environmental Science, Pre-Health, and Chemistry. Additionally, the program offers degrees with teaching certifications for Biology (4-8 certification), Composite Science (7-12), and Life Science (7-12).


