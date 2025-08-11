A&M-Texarkana Holds First Ever August Commencement

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana held its first-ever August commencement exercise on August 8, 2025. Currently, in an era of unprecedented growth, the university added the summer commencement ceremony to help accommodate the steadily increasing number of graduates. The new ceremony also speeds up the process for August graduates, who previously had to wait for the December ceremony. The event took place at 1 pm inside the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center on the A&M-Texarkana Campus. Students representing every level of academic achievement participated in the event, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral graduates.

Guest speakers at the event included Phillip Ray, Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs at The Texas A&M University System who brought remarks on behalf of The System and System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, and Rob Sitterley, President and CEO of AR-TX Regional Economic Development, Inc., gave the commencement address.

“We are excited to host our first-ever August commencement ceremony,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “It’s yet another example of our growth and ascendancy as a university. We congratulate our August graduates and look forward to watching them excel in their chosen fields.”

For those unable to attend the video will be made available in the archives at www.tamut.edu/live

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.



