A&M-Texarkana Launches Master of Social Work Degree in Fall 2020

Texas A&M University-Texarkana officials have recently been given approval to begin offering a Master of Social Work degree beginning with the fall 2020 semester. The MSW program will prepare students as therapists and to provide direct intervention at the individual, group, organizational and community levels.

Graduates will be able to become independently licensed as Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW), qualifying them for a wider range of employment opportunities working with various populations (children, adolescents, adults, elderly, disabled, etc.). “The MSW program will include a specialization in mental health with an emphasis in substance abuse and trauma-informed care,” said Dr. Kristine Yells, TAMUT’s social work program director. “Other electives will prepare students to work with a variety of populations in different settings. These areas of focus are projected to be significant areas of growth within the social work field over the next decade and beyond as the population ages and the need for health care related services increases.”

The MSW program will include 60 semester credit hours. Information about the program and details for applying can be found on the TAMUT website at www.tamut.edu.

Dr. Yells will be presenting a live information session Thursday, April 30th at 12:00 p.m. via Zoom. She will be joined by Susan Gleason, TAMUT's graduate program coordinator. Together they will explain the program requirements and application process and then answer questions from participants.

Topic: Master of Social Work information session

Time: Apr 30, 2020, 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://tamut.zoom.us/j/94658472472

Meeting ID: 946 5847 2472

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,94658472472# US (Chicago)

+16468769923,,94658472472# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 946 5847 2472

Find your local number: https://tamut.zoom.us/u/adsfKtioye

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

