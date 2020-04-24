Brookshire Grocery Co. is Providing Masks for all Super 1 Foods’ Employee-Partners

Advertisement

As part of the company’s continued efforts to keep our employee-partners and customers safe, Brookshire Grocery Co. provides enough face masks for their more than 15,000 employee-partners to wear while serving their communities.

As BGC continues to monitor this pandemic, the company is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health authorities. With the CDC updated recommendation to wear face masks, BGC provides enough face masks for every employee. The company is also strongly encouraging customers to wear masks while in our stores.

“We continuously update our protocols and procedures to help keep our employees and customers safe,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Our team is doing a great job keeping our stores safe and protecting the health of others. We are very grateful to have been able to secure masks for our employees as an added layer of protection.”

The company is communicating with leaders, employees and suppliers to keep them updated on current information and health advisements. BGC continues to roll out initiatives, protocols and procedures daily to help prevent and combat the spread of the virus.

As a designated essential employer by both federal and state governments, BGC stores continue to remain open for business because our services have been deemed as critical to the infrastructure of our nation. All employees have been told they are required to wear masks to work. BGC has requested employees to increase wellness practices at work and at home to protect themselves, their families and customers in our stores. We have also enacted specific policies and guidelines for the workplace to minimize exposure and potential spread of the virus.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.

