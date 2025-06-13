A&M-Texarkana Launches New EagleLEAD Presidential Leadership Program

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently launched a new comprehensive, dynamic leadership development program called EagleLEAD for high-achieving first-time in college students. Through a combination of required coursework, seminars, forums, mentorships, and experiential learning opportunities students will focus on four key leadership themes while stepping into progressively greater leadership roles. The four key leadership themes include:

global citizenship with local action

civic literacy and responsibility

free inquiry and civil discourse

innovation and entrepreneurship

Successful completion of the program will result in students earning a Texas A&M University-Texarkana Certificate in Transformational Leadership. The program, initially funded by a grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation, is scheduled to begin in the upcoming Fall 2025 semester.

The program will be limited to 20 admitted students annually, selected through a competitive application and interview process. The program is open to incoming traditional students as well as continuing traditional students with a minimum of two years remaining before graduating. Each selected scholar will receive an annual stipend of $1000 for up to three years of participation.

“We are proud to be launching the innovative new leadership program EagleLEAD at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said University President Dr. Ross Alexander. We are beyond thankful to the Texas Pioneer Foundation for the grant that has allowed this project to move forward. As a regional university it is our duty not just to educate students, but to serve and work to improve our community and the surrounding area. This program will allow us to graduate leadership-minded young men and women who will make a difference in their communities for decades to come.”

The program will be based out of the newly dedicated Texas Pioneer Foundation Leadership Commons; a collaborative space located in the John F. Moss Library on the fourth floor of the University Center Building. For additional information about the EagleLEAD program, contact Kristina Rivas, Director of EagleLEAD Presidential Leadership Program at krivas@tamut.edu. To apply for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year, visit https://it-lf-ecmf2.it.tamu.edu/Forms/EagleLEAD.

