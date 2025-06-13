Sponsor

Jerry Dean Buffington, age 61 of Texarkana, passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, after battling a long illness. He was born on September 28, 1963, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jerry is a lifelong resident of Texarkana. He graduated from Redwater High School and obtained his Master’s Degree from Texas A & M University. He then started his career in banking before transitioning into a successful career in medical supply sales. Jerry was a loving, Christian man with a passion for life. He was always quick to lend a helping hand, show kindness, and make everyone feel special.

He was preceded in death by his father Danny Buffington.

He is survived by his mother Barbara Buffington; brother Ron Buffington and wife Kim; sister Donna Amussen and husband Greg; son Jared Buffington and wife Tara; daughter Haley Mantha and husband Bobby; granddaughter Allie Mantha; and a number of other relatives and friends.

The family is deeply grateful to Rickey Riebesell and his incredible staff at Retreat at Kenwood/ Retreat Hospice for their exceptional care and love of Jerry over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Hardy Memorial Methodist Church at 6203 North Kings Hwy, in Texarkana, Texas.

Jerry’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. The visitation will be held an hour prior to service.